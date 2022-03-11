Top and emerging locations for M&A deals in the fashion & accessories industry

The data shows that M&A fashion and accessories activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of three deals announced in the most recent quarter (2021 Q4). That’s the same number as were announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q3).

Australia also performed well over the most recent time period, with two deals.

Which countries are emerging as M&A fashion powerhouses?

As well as being the global hotspot for M&A deal making in the fashion & accessories industry, the US has also seen the largest uptick in recent months. The country has seen 29 deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of just one deal every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A deal making in the fashion & accessories industry for any country.

That's compared to an average of two deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021. Though an improvement, it's still the smallest increase in M&A deal making in the fashion & accessories industry experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking mixed for mergers and acquisitions in the fashion & accessories industry.

A total of nine deals were announced over the last quarter, down from 10 deals in the previous quarter but up from from an average of four deals per quarter over the previous three years.

GlobalData's deals database

GlobalData tracks the performance and activities of more than 675,000 companies in over 200 countries around the world.

The data analytics firm's deals database includes the details of approximately one million deals, ranging from mergers and acquisition to venture capital financing, equity offerings and debt offerings.