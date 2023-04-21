What does the US International Trade Commission (USITC)’s report on the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) reveal about its trade and economic impact on apparel, asks University of Delaware Fashion and Apparel Studies Associate Professor, Dr Sheng Lu.
US trade report: African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)’s impact on apparel
What does the US International Trade Commission (USITC)'s report on the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) reveal about its trade and economic impact on apparel, asks University of Delaware Fashion and Apparel Studies Associate Professor, Dr Sheng Lu.