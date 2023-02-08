VF Corp is advancing its strategic work in a bid to make its supply chain more digitally led, automated, agile and consumer-centric as the apparel giant revealed a drop in earnings and sales for the third quarter.
VF Corp advances strategic work to transform supply chain amid earnings drop
