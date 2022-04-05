Where is apparel trade most likely to be disrupted by the Russian-Ukraine war?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has had large knock-on effects on global trade. Energy prices have spiked, and the sharp rise in wheat has prompted fears of a food crisis.

Although rising energy prices already have a knock-on effect on many industries, oil, gas and wheat are not the only items traded out of Russia and Ukraine. Many nearby nations will also be feeling direct supply chain disruption in other industries, including the apparel industry.

In Ukraine, trade has become more difficult as supply lines have been blocked, and many industries have struggled due to bombings and a lack of labour as people have fled the country or joined the military.

Many countries and companies have also ceased trading with Russia, either due to sanctions or business choices.

What are the main commodities traded with Russia and Ukraine in the apparel industry?

Not including trade between the two nations, within the apparel manufacturing sector, around 0.4% of global imports of Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof comes from Ukraine.

That’s followed by wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns; twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof (0.4%), and raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather (0.3%).

Looking at global exports to Russia, the most-traded commodities are Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof (37.2%).

That’s followed by footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles (2.5%), and articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted (2%).

Which countries' apparel industry could be most affected by the war?

When it comes to the apparel industry, the country that has the largest proportion of imports from Ukraine is Romania (1.8% of the country’s apparel industry imports worldwide). That's followed by Belarus (1.6%), and Latvia (1.5%).

From Russia, the countries that import the most are Romania (26.8%), Kazakhstan (25.2%), and Tajikistan (17.2%).