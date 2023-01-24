Why nearshoring is not a silver bullet for the sporting goods industry in 2023

Nearshoring has bumped right up the agenda for many US sporting brands as they look to navigate the issue of rising transport costs and shipping delays on the back of global pandemics and worker shortages. As the sportswear industry is likely to experience negative growth in 2023, a new report from McKinsey & Co explores whether nearshoring is the route to navigating this challenge.