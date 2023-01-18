The US apparel, footwear and retail sectors are at loggerheads with the textile industry over the impact of Section 301 tariffs which experts suggest are unlikely to be lifted by the Biden Administration as China and the US continue their power struggle.
Will Section 301 tariffs be lifted and what will it mean for the future of apparel, footwear and textiles?
