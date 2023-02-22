Türkiye is eyeing garment exports of US$40bn in the medium term and vice chairman of IHKIB, Mustafa Paşahan, tells Just Style the key to unlocking this involves targeting growth in the US, digitisation and a laser-sharp focus on sustainability.
IHKIB’s Mustafa Paşahan – US growth key to Türkiye garment exports hitting US$40bn milestone
