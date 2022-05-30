Alibaba Group Holding’s IT hiring activity declines 35.1% in April 2022

China-based company Alibaba Group Holding’s IT hiring declined 35.1% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 32.34% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.86% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.83% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Alibaba Group Holding IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Alibaba Group Holding, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 92.31% in April 2022, and an 80% rise over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 5.13% in April 2022, and registered flat growth. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.56% in April 2022, a flat growth from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Alibaba Group Holding

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 58.97% share, which marked a 43.75% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 15.38%, registering a 200% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 15.38% share and a 200% rise over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 10.26% and a month-on-month flat growth.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 20.51% share in April 2022, a 300% growth over March 2022. US featured next with a 15.38% share, up 200% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 15.38% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Alibaba Group Holding IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 87.18%, up by 70% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 10.26% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.56% share, flat growth over March 2022.