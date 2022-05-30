Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry IT hiring activity drops 2.7% in April 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 2.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.86% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 21.75% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 1.69% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 83.66% in April 2022, a 22.56% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 7.05% in April 2022, marking an 18.55% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 6.91% in April 2022, an 18.85% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 1.54% in April 2022, a 38.89% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 20.24% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 1,197 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 20.36% over the previous month, followed by JD with 58 jobs and a 53.6% drop. Target with 51 IT jobs and adidas with 23 jobs, recorded an 82.14% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Alibaba Group Holding recorded a 43.75% increase with 23 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s apparel industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 70.18% share in April 2022, a 17.56% decrease over March 2022. China featured next with a 13.69% share, down 28.47% over the previous month. Japan recorded a 5.24% share, a drop of 8.54% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.07%, down by 27.89% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 28% share, registered a decline of 18.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.85% share, down 9.09% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.07%, recording a month-on-month decline of 83.33%.