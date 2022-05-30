Brazil’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity rises 10.2% in April 2022

Brazil’s apparel industry registered a 10.2% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.28% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.48% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 1.67% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Brazil’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Brazil’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 92.94% in April 2022, registering an 119.44% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 3.53% share, an increase of 200% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 2.35%, registering an 80% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 1.18%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Brazil’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Brazil’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 85 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 80.85% over the previous month.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 84.71%, up by 111.76% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.94% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.35% share, flat growth over March 2022.