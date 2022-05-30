Canada’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.4% in April 2022

Canada’s apparel industry registered a 4.4% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.46% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.68% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 8.01% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 89.41% in April 2022, registering a 15.71% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 3.53% share, a decrease of 25% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.14%, registering a 33.33% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.16%, down 31.25% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 15.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 463 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 15.66% over the previous month, followed by Lululemon Athletica with 19 jobs and a 40.63% drop. Loblaw Companies with 10 IT jobs and Walmart with 10 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 150% flat growth, respectively, while Rakuten Group recorded an increase of 16.67% with 7 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.08%, down by 13.28% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 40.78% share, registered a decline of 12.97% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 13.14% share, down 28.72% over March 2022.