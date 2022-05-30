China’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 23.5% in April 2022

China’s apparel industry registered a 23.5% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 26.52% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.13% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.12% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in China’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.51% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 85.71% in April 2022, registering a 21.5% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.67% share, a decrease of 54.05% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.57%, registering a 58.82% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.04%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 23.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 128 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 4.92% over the previous month, followed by JD with 58 jobs and a 53.6% drop. Alibaba Group Holding with 8 IT jobs and NIKE with 1 jobs, recorded a 300% flat growth and an 87.5% decrease, respectively, while Burberry Group recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.82%, down by 31.38% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered an increase of 28.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.18% share, down 62.5% over March 2022.