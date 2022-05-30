Europe’s apparel industry IT hiring activity drops 4.0% in April 2022

Europe witnessed a 4.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.7% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.38% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.03% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 74.64% in April 2022, a 29.43% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.31% in April 2022, marking a 31.97% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.84% in April 2022, a 30.91% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 3.3% in April 2022, a 10.34% rise over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 29.8% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s apparel industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 576 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 34.4% over the previous month, followed by Zalando with 53 jobs and a 54.7% drop. adidas with 52 IT jobs and John Lewis Partnership with 38 jobs, recorded a 44.44% rise and a 192.31% rise, respectively, while Schwarz Gruppe recorded a 16.67% increase with 35 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s apparel industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 28.97% share in April 2022, a 26.63% decrease over March 2022. Germany featured next with a 20% share, down 38.8% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 10.21% share, a drop of 6.6% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.52%, down by 34.99% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.24% share, registered a decline of 26.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 18.25% share, up 4.12% over March 2022.