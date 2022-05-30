France’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.8% in April 2022

France’s apparel industry registered a 1.8% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.82% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.05% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.64% in April 2022, registering a 27.94% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 23.38% share, an increase of 38.46% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.99%, registering a 28.57% decline from March 2022.

Top five apparel companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 23.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 23 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 17.86% over the previous month, followed by Carrefour with 15 jobs and a 28.57% drop. Veepee with 13 IT jobs and Hermes International with 9 jobs, recorded a 43.48% decline and an 80% flat growth, respectively, while Les Mousquetaires recorded a decline of 33.33% with 8 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.95%, down by 36.51% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 25.97% share, registered an increase of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 22.08% share, down 32% over March 2022.