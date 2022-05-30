Germany’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.4% in April 2022

Germany’s apparel industry registered a 9.4% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.94% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.7% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 74.74% in April 2022, registering a 41.06% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 10.31% share, a decrease of 25.93% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.22%, registering a 7.69% rise from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 6.7%, down 43.48% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 39.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 87 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 40.41% over the previous month, followed by Zalando with 40 jobs and a 62.96% drop. Schwarz Gruppe with 35 IT jobs and adidas with 23 jobs, recorded a 16.67% flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Spreadshirt recorded an increase of 33.33% with 4 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.28%, down by 46.01% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.2% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 17.53% share, down 42.37% over March 2022.