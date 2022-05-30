India’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.4% in April 2022

India’s apparel industry registered a 4.4% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.5% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 36.63% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 83.58% in April 2022, registering a 19.54% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 7.86% share, an increase of 9.72% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.97%, registering a flat growth from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 0.8%, down 46.67% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.02% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 882 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 19.67% over the previous month, followed by Target with 51 jobs and an 82.14% growth. adidas with 23 IT jobs and NIKE with 16 jobs, recorded a 228.57% flat growth and a 50% decrease, respectively, while Walmart recorded a decline of 40.91% with 13 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.96%, down by 27.65% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 35.52% share, registered a decline of 7.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.52% share, up 4.7% over March 2022.