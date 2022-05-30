Ireland’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.6% in April 2022

Ireland’s apparel industry registered a 3.6% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.53% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 38.69% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.93% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Ireland’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Ireland’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 74.75% in April 2022, registering a 1.37% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.22% share, a decrease of 26.67% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.02%, registering a flat growth from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 1.01%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Ireland’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Ireland’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 93 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 6.06% over the previous month, followed by Zalando with 5 jobs and a 28.57% drop. Burberry Group with 1 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.48%, down by 31.43% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 37.37% share, registered an increase of 68.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.14% share, flat growth over March 2022.