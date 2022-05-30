IT hiring in global apparel industry drops 4.0% in April 2022

The global apparel industry noticed a 4.0% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 over the previous month, led by Amazon’s 78.19% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The apparel industry’s overall hiring activity increased 2.04% when compared with March 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for an 11.71% share of the global apparel industry’s hiring activity in April 2022, down 1% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2022 were 2.24% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 10.07% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive apparel IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 85.18% emerged as the top IT occupation in the apparel hiring activity in April 2022, a 21% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 5.39% in April 2022, down 37.39% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 4.78% share in April 2022, a decline of 18.85% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 2.51% share in April 2022 and a drop of 14.05% over March 2022.

Top five apparel companies by recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 21.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 6,484 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 24.15% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 587 jobs and an 11.2% decline. Target with 234 IT jobs and NIKE with 105 jobs, recorded a 108.93% growth and a 29.05% drop, respectively, while adidas recorded a 30.65% rise with 81 job postings during April 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in apparel industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 68.47% share, which marked a 20.79% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 17.27%, registering a 22.47% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.7% share and a 28.41% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.36% and a month-on-month rise of 36.14%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.21%, registering a 22.48% decrease over the previous month.