Middle East & Africa’s apparel industry IT hiring activity drops 1.6% in April 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 0.23% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.65% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 89% in April 2022, a 19.82% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 7% in April 2022, marking a 22.22% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 3% in April 2022, a flat growth from March 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 1% in April 2022, an 85.71% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 15.97% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s apparel industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 87 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 26.89% over the previous month, followed by Veepee with 7 jobs and a flat growth. Alibaba Group Holding with 4 IT jobs and Magnit with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Farfetch recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s apparel industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 37% share in April 2022, a 37.29% decrease over March 2022. Israel featured next with a 28% share, down 6.67% over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 14% share, a growth of 7.69% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73%, down by 8.75% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19% share, registered a decline of 38.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8% share, down 55.56% over March 2022.