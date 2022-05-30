North America’s apparel industry IT hiring activity drops 4.5% in April 2022

North America witnessed a 4.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 3.9% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.8% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 1.42% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 87.32% in April 2022, a 19.99% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 4.3% in April 2022, marking a 42.72% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 3.56% in April 2022, a 15.83% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 2.66% in April 2022, a 12.21% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 20.8% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s apparel industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 4,517 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 24.34% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 574 jobs and a 10.17% drop. Target with 183 IT jobs and Publix Super Markets with 71 jobs, recorded an 117.86% rise and a 22.41% rise, respectively, while NIKE recorded an 18.6% decline with 70 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s apparel industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 90.44% share in April 2022, a 20.67% decrease over March 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.98% share, down 15.56% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.48% share, a drop of 66.67% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.17%, down by 19.54% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 33.04% share, registered a decline of 21.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.4% share, down 22.48% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.39%, recording a month-on-month decline of 26.67%.