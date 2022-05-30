View all newsletters
May 30, 2022

Poland’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity flat growth in April 2022

By Carmen

Poland’s apparel industry registered a flat growth in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.85% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 32.34% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 3.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 101.16% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 88.37% in April 2022, registering a 5.56% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 5.81% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.65%, registering a 20% decline from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 2.33%, down 77.78% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 44 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 26.67% over the previous month, followed by LPP with 28 jobs and a 7.69% growth. NIKE with 8 IT jobs and Veepee with 6 jobs, recorded a 700% flat growth and a 500% flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.65%, down by 28.79% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 26.74% share, registered an increase of 109.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 18.6% share, up 45.45% over March 2022.

