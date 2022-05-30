Rakuten Group’s IT hiring activity rises 5.2% in April 2022

Japan-based company Rakuten Group’s IT hiring rose 5.2% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.69% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 30.73% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.62% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Rakuten Group IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Rakuten Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 79.31% in April 2022, and a 15% rise over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 10.34% in April 2022, and registered growth of 200%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.17% in April 2022, a 50% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Rakuten Group

North America emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 46.55% share, which marked an 80% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.93%, registering a 24.14% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 15.52% share and a 125% rise over March 2022.

Japan commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 37.93% share in April 2022, an 18.52% decline over March 2022. US featured next with a 34.48% share, up 122.22% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 12.07% share, an increase of 16.67% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Rakuten Group IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.79%, up by 15.63% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 25.86% share, a growth of 87.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.34% share, down 14.29% over March 2022.