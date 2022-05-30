South & Central America’s apparel industry IT hiring activity rises 3.8% in April 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 3.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 6.24% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 84.07% in April 2022, a 55.74% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 8.85% in April 2022, marking a 100% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 3.54% in April 2022, a 100% rise from March 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 2.65% in April 2022, a 75% decline over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average flat growth in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s apparel industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Amazon posted 107 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 37.18% over the previous month, followed by adidas with 5 jobs and a 400% growth. Carrefour with 1 IT job and with jobs, recorded a 75% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while recorded a flat growth with job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s apparel industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 75.22% share in April 2022, an 80.85% increase over March 2022. Costa Rica featured next with a 14.16% share, up 6.67% over the previous month. Colombia recorded a 6.19% share, a growth of 75% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.65%, up by 73.08% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.16% share, registered a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.19% share, flat growth over March 2022.