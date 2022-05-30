UK apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.3% in April 2022

The UK’s apparel industry registered a 1.3% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.88% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.62% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.4% in April 2022, registering a 25.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.39% share, a decrease of 42.86% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.9%, registering a 28.57% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.98%, up 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 22.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 170 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 35.61% over the previous month, followed by John Lewis Partnership with 38 jobs and a 192.31% growth. Marks and Spencer Group with 17 IT jobs and Asda Stores with 14 jobs, recorded a 6.25% flat growth and a 39.13% decrease, respectively, while Farfetch recorded an increase of 125% with 9 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.4%, down by 24.71% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.13% share, registered a decline of 26.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.47% share, down 41.67% over March 2022.