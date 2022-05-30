US apparel industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.2% in April 2022

The US’s apparel industry registered a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.84% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.34% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 1.39% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.22% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s apparel industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 87.19% in April 2022, registering a 19.77% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 4.34% share, a decrease of 43.54% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.6%, registering an 18.5% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.69%, down 8% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s apparel industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Amazon posted 4,028 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 24.57% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 564 jobs and an 11.18% drop. Target with 183 IT jobs and Publix Super Markets with 71 jobs, recorded an 117.86% flat growth and a 22.41% flat growth, respectively, while NIKE recorded a decline of 18.82% with 69 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.37%, down by 19.17% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 32.31% share, registered a decline of 22.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 18.89% share, down 21.9% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 26.67%.