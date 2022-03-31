3DLook new virtual fitting room solution to tackle fit

3DLook describes its new YourFit 2.0 solution as the first shareable omnichannel virtual fitting room, aimed at reducing product returns and increasing conversions and sales.

It adds YourFit 2.0, an omnichannel fashion personalisation and engagement platform, bridges the gap between physical and digital shopping by fully recreating the fitting room experience online.

The solution is said to offer a combination of a photorealistic virtual try-on with instant feedback on what size would fit best, powered by its patented core technology that accurately captures and instantly processes customers’ body data;

YourFit 2.0 introduces a new personalised recommendation engine that lets you virtually try on AI-picked items based on the shopper’s body shape and measurements, fit preference, inventory and best-sellers, simplifying the online shopping experience and replicating the sales associate, 3DLook says.

In addition, the solution’s sharing feature encourages shoppers to share their try-on with a single tap, promoting brand re-engagement and bringing new shoppers back to the brand’s website as a form of customer acquisition.

“We have spent the last year listening to feedback from brands, retailers, and thousands of consumers to re-envision what a virtual fit experience should look like to meet the demands of modern digital consumers. Everyone is frustrated with fit, both from the brand perspective and also from the consumer. Returns are simply a huge hassle and shoppers want a better way to see and find the clothes that fit them best. The new YourFit 2.0 assists disruptive brands in overcoming this challenge, providing them with the digital means to support consumers on their shopping journey no matter where they are, while encouraging greater sustainability and inclusivity,” says Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO of 3DLook.

The new integration is currently available for Shopify and Shopify Plus, with more e-commerce platforms in the roadmap. For all platforms, YourFit 2.0 comes with API and SDK packages optimised for both web and native IOS and Android.

The platform uses advanced NFC and RFID technology to “tap-to-virtual fit,” or can also be used with QR codes to “scan-to-virtual fit,” enabling consumers to have the same brand experience regardless of where they are choosing to purchase.

The solution can also bind the store location to the brand’s YourFit 2.0 merchant account so that when shoppers are in stores, the solution enables proximity-based notifications and marketing.

Later this year, YourFit 2.0 will also be available as an app for store associates so that they can leverage personalisation data giving them tools to better serve their customers.