Adidas, Kering and Lululemon to use mushroom-based leather
By Leonie Barrie | 6 October 2020
Mylo looks and feels like hand-crafted leather
Adidas, Kering, Lululemon and Stella McCartney have been given exclusive access to use the new Mylo bioengineered leather developed by biotechnology company Bolt Threads.
Made from infinitely renewable mycelium, Mylo looks and feels like leather – and the new brand partners will begin bringing products featuring Mylo to market in 2021.
"We are thrilled to be working with partners who recognise that we are in a race to develop sustainable solutions to conventional technologies," says Bolt Threads CEO Dan Widmaier.
Collectively, the companies represent hundreds of millions of square feet of potential demand for Mylo, which resembles soft, supple leather. It can be used like animal or synthetic leather and can take on any colour, finish or emboss, the company claims.
"For too long the industry standard has categorised materials as either natural or highly functional – but not both," says James Carnes, VP global brand strategy at Adidas. "The way to remedy this is to innovate responsibly with solutions that challenge the status quo, and products that use the best of what nature has spent millions of years perfecting – like Mylo – are critical to that."
Made from infinitely renewable mycelium – the branching underground structure of mushrooms – Mylo takes less than two weeks to grow, and is said to emit fewer greenhouse gases and use less water and resources than animal leather.
Create sourcing plans that work
Find new apparel sourcing destinations, assess trade flows and manage tariffs. All in one place.
Most Popular
Insights
- Monthly trade programme roundup – September 2020
- The case for chemical recycling of cellulosics
- Covid & EU duty-free loss double blow for Cambodia
- Digital wage payments must be scaled post-pandemic
- Malaysia apparel sector recovery remains elusive
News
- US industry concern at potential Vietnam tariffs
- Walmart to sell Asda to new UK owners for GBP6.8bn
- Target increases uptake of responsible rayon
- Timeline – Coronavirus and the apparel industry
- H&M, PVH collaborate on virgin cotton alternative
Market research
- Womenswear in United Kingdom (UK) - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
- Li & Fung Ltd (494) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research
- Targeting Consumers at Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Study
- Womenswear in United States - Sector Overview, Brand Shares, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 (adjusted for COVID-19 impact)
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..