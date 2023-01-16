(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In an email to Just Style, a spokesperson for adidas said the group is taking steps to consolidate its US and Canada operations.

“We are combining our US and Canada teams to work most effectively and ensure we are positioned for continued success in an ever-changing marketplace,” Adidas said.

“Historically, these teams have operated separately as two individual markets. Therefore, this restructure will enable more speed and cohesion across the entire North American market. The implementation of these changes has started and will conclude by the spring. Business operations will be mainly based out of our US headquarters in Portland, Oregon.”

But the move will result in a corporate headcount reduction in Canada.

“We sincerely thank our entire team in Canada for their many contributions to Adidas. We are committed to keeping an open dialogue with impacted employees and supporting all our people throughout the transition to our new integrated One NAM organisation.”

Adidas says the decision to merge the two markets will have no impact on the availability of Adidas products to consumers in Canada. Consumers in Canada will continue to be able to shop for Adidas products online, in retail stores and at wholesale partners.

At the end of last year, Adidas announced a 4% increase in currency-neutral sales but maintained its lower FY22 outlook due to the end of its Kanye West Yeezy sneaker partnership. It also named Bjorn Gulden as its new CEO.

Adidas was earlier today the target of a hoax email campaign. A fake press release was issued claiming the company had appointed a former Cambodian garment worker and trade union leader as its co-CEO. Just Style had published this news and apologises for the error and any confusion caused as a result.