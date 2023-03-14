Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto introduce the new Y-3 ITOGO sneaker (Image via Adidas)

The new Y-3 ITOGO designed by Adidas and Yamamoto is a part of Y-3 Atelier that was launched earlier this year. This collaboration spotlights an approach to production driven by craftsmanship, skill, and undeterred dedication, says adidas.

Y-3 ITOGO is crafted from only five components, each being highlighted on the shoe by number:

elastic straps knitted upper boost midsole rubber cupsole thread

This shoe has been designed as a “provocation to rethink the lifecycle of footwear, and forgoing the use of glue.” Each component is then assembled using a hand-stitched process – resulting in a silhouette that can be fully dismantled if the owner decides to cut the threads.

Adidas explains, the Y-3 ITOGO moniker is derived from a carefully considered combination of the Japanese word for “Thread” – “Ito” – and “Five” – “Go.”

The Y-3 ITOGO will be globally available starting 16 March both in store and on adidas’ official website.

