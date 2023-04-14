Adore Me began the implementation process with Carbonfact in November 2022 and has since fully integrated Carbonfact’s technology into its ecosystem. Credit: [Adore Me]

The partnership enables Adore Me to conduct a Dynamic Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) throughout its product mix and identify key levers (from raw material to supplier selection) — paving the way towards at-scale eco-design to make low-impact lingerie more accessible and affordable to customers.

Adore Me designers and production team can now model products and optimise every step of the product’s life cycle, from raw material selection to material processing techniques, manufacturing, distribution, and use. The heightened visibility into the split of carbon emissions throughout a product’s life cycle brings Adore Me closer to its goal of reducing its scope 3 carbon footprint by 20% in 2025 and achieving net zero status by 2050.

According to the World Resources Institute, the apparel sector emissions sit at roughly 2% of annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With Carbonfact’s technology giving Adore Me’s design team insight into the carbon emissions of materials, manufacturing, and more, the team is empowered to design future products with even lower emissions – and related impact.

The integration also enables the lingerie brand to streamline the cost of its sustainability-focused initiatives and continue to sell its sustainable products at a non-premium price akin to its standard products. These efficient tools are crucial to Adore Me’s mission of delivering on its promise of democratising sustainability in fashion and making it more accessible.

“Historically, fashion brands could only work with consultants to conduct LCAs, but the process oftentimes proved to be static and not holistic,” said Marc Laurent, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbonfact. “As a team, we compiled our expertise in fashion LCA, engineering and data science to turn the Apparel & Footwear LCA methodology into software, allowing companies to model out product-level changes on their environmental trajectory by offering them a high-resolution view of their scope 3 emissions. Adore Me’s vision and mission for democratising more sustainable fashion aligns with our values, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on its journey.”

Romain Liot, chief operating officer at Adore Me, added: “Tracking carbon footprint and decarbonising are two of the biggest hurdles fashion brands face, as classic carbon accounting can take weeks or even months, and cost upwards of $15,000. Historically, there’s also been limited data available on the carbon impact that various materials have and a lack of standardization for sustainability measurement and reporting.

“This presents a major roadblock for retailers who manage ever-evolving product portfolios, making affordable and sustainable fashion a far-fetched goal for most. Carbonfact has made this goal attainable by democratising and automating the LCA process, and we’re proud to be one of their first major partners on the path to decarbonizing the fashion industry.”

Last November, Fortune 500 speciality retailer Victoria’s Secret acquired Adore Me in a US$400m deal.