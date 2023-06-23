AFC has launched the Institute of Innovative Fashion (IIF) to empower budding entrepreneurial talent in the fashion industry. Credit: Getty Images.

AFC believes the new Institute will support individuals to unlock their potential and forge a career path in the fashion industry.

The IIF’s flagship offering, the Innovative Fashion and Leadership certificate, is designed to equip graduating students, professionals and entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the fashion world.

AFC explains that the exclusive certificate programme dives into the key strategies and insights required to excel in today’s ever-evolving and competitive fashion industry.

The programme, with a focus on practicality and real-world readiness, bridges the gap between academic learning, creative aspiration and the actual professional world, preparing participants to seamlessly transition into their careers and become business-ready entities.

Led by learned instructors with extensive industry experience, the online certificate programme will cover an array of skillset including effective communication, problem-solving, leadership, brand knowledge, and AI-know how, in addition to financial and legal knowledge.

In addition to mastering essential skills, participants of the certificate programme will gain a deeper understanding of the power of networking and professional relationships. This will be based on discovering proven strategies to expand their business network and create valuable opportunities for career advancement.

AFC said: “Innovative thinking has been a part of the Arab Fashion Council’s strategic pillars since its inception in 2015. Through tactical partnerships with global players such as Microsoft, Windows, GoDaddy, Netflix, Mattel, BIC, UNIDO and UNESCO and others, AFC has propelled itself to the forefront of the fashion industry, integrating cutting-edge technologies, fostering inclusivity, diversity, women empowerment, sustainability, and preserving cultural heritage. Through these partnerships and programmes, AFC is reshaping the future of fashion, empowering individuals, inspiring creativity and positive change and guiding talents in positioning themselves as leaders in their respective fields.”

Upon completion of the programme, qualifying participants will receive a certification from the Arab Fashion Council.