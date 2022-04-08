Aii and ZDHC team on industry efficiencies

The Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and the ZDHC Implementation Hub are collaborating under the Apparel Alliance partnership to accelerate impact and drive new efficiencies for the industry. Based on their core competencies and complementary efforts, the organisations are forming an alliance under which the first achievement is striving for full ZDHC endorsement of the Aii Clean by Design Chemistry and Wastewater Management Programme.

Clean by Design Chemistry is a programme for wet processing facilities designed to establish best practices and procedures for improving inputs, reducing chemical use, conducting careful oversight and operations of wastewater treatment, and enabling recovery and reuse of chemicals whenever possible. The cornerstone of the Clean by Design Chemistry Programme is a set of Ten Best Practices for Wet Processing Units that are practical, low cost and easy to implement.

Clean by Design Chemistry integrated ZDHC Guidelines, Platforms and Solutions, e.g. the ZDHC MRSL and Wastewater & Sludge Guidelines, the ZDHC Gateway and the Supplier Platform, ZDHC InCheck for inventory conformance and ZDHC ClearStream for wastewater testing.

Facility achievements of the Clean by Design Programme are already endorsed towards the ZDHC Brands to Zero Programme and support participating facilities in achieving the Supplier to Zero Progressive Level and improved scoring in the SAC Facility Environmental Module (FEM).

Aii has partnered with Sustainable Textile Solutions, a brand of BluWin Limited; NimkarTek and The BHive to bring the programme to China, Bangladesh, India, Turkey and Europe.

Aii identifies, funds, scales and measures proven quality solutions to accelerate positive impact in the fashion industry, with a focus on scalable solutions and best practices that can be applied to the entire value chain.