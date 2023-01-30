Alpine Group joins the global innovation platform Fashion for Good as an affiliate innovation partner.

The company will play a leading role in fostering innovation. The partnership will enable Alpine Group and Fashion For Good to work together in a collaborative approach exploring, validating, and supporting the commercialisation of innovative technologies that reduce environmental impact.

Lewis Shuler, head of innovation, Alpine Group, said: “This is a really meaningful partnership for Alpine Group, whereby we will be contributing the group’s vast R&D resources to help identify, support, and commercialise innovations with a focus on reducing impact and improving circularity.”

Fashion for Good runs a global innovation programme supporting the most promising innovators through access to the expertise and funding needed to grow. The organisation supports innovators through its robust industry network, scaling activities, and validation projects, driving pilots and supply chain implementation with partner organisations.

The partnership builds on work to date including the Black Pigment Pilot, launched in early 2022, which saw Alpine Group’s dedicated innovation hub, Paradise Textiles, partner with Fashion for Good and other industry leaders including Birla Cellulose, Kering and Bestseller. The project aims to validate and scale black pigments derived from waste feedstocks such as industrial carbon, algae and wood that could replace synthetic dyes.

Participating innovators such as Graviky Labs, Nature Coating and Living Ink, who produce black pigment from industrial carbon emissions and waste algae, will have their technologies validated and performance of their technical features assessed.

“Alpine Group has bold ambitions and tremendous commitment towards commercialising leading innovations. We are thrilled to bring them onboard as we work collectively to scale technologies that transform an industry,” said Katrin Ley, managing director, Fashion for Good.

Last year, Alpine Group teamed with Transformation Textile in a project aimed at tackling period poverty using pre-consumer textile waste.

Alpine Group was COP27’s official uniform sponsor and told Just Style’s sister publication Energy Monitor how it plans to ramp up its climate action.