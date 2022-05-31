View all newsletters
  1. News
May 31, 2022

Alpine Group to tackle period poverty using textile waste

Apparel manufacturer Alpine Group has teamed with Transformation Textile in a project aimed at tackling period poverty using pre-consumer textile waste.

By Hannah Abdulla

Alpine Group period poverty dignity kits

Alpine Group, which supplies brands including Sweaty Betty, The North Face and Under Armour is partnering with Transformation Textiles on the Dignity Kits programme which uses pre-consumer textile waste to provide each woman with adequate supplies to manage her period, from rural Africa to refugee settings.

Alpine Group says the initiative to tackle period poverty has so far positively impacted over 100,000 women in several countries and is additionally set to support a minimum of an additional 250,000 women in the next five years through the UN Commitment Maker Programme, part of the UN’s 2021 Generation Equality Forum, which was held in Paris last year.

Alpine Group has pledged to further increase the positive social impact of the initiative by committing to:

  • Supply a minimum of 50,000 Dignity Kits every year.
  • Train 3,000 women through the Dignity Kits/Training Centre program.
  • Supply the components of an additional 50,000 Dignity Kits each year to organisations working to support the local manufacturing of Dignity Kits and Women’s health, combating period poverty over the next five years.

Alpine Group also created a training centre through a strategic partnership with For Her Dignity, training recruits to become eligible machine operators and cutting technicians to secure long-term employment within the sewing industry: offering opportunities and long-term job security.

Recently Alpine Group announced it was opening its “factory of the future” in Egypt in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Just Style spoke to the company about its adoption of Future-Fit’s science-based eco benchmark, said to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

