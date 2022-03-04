Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 4, 2022

Amazon unveils own brand sustainable apparel

E-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new range of 'everyday essentials', including apparel designed with fabrics made from recycled materials, and feature third-party certifications such as Organic Content Standard 100, Global Recycle Standard, and Higg Index Materials Seal.

By Fi Forrest

amazon aware

Amazon says its new Amazon Aware line includes sustainable apparel, home, and beauty products—all designed and made from materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and bio-based ingredients.

Available for customers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Amazon Aware includes new items across apparel, including T-shirts, tank tops, and dresses.

It says all garments in the line are designed with fabrics made from recycled materials, and feature third-party certifications such as Organic Content Standard 100, Global Recycle Standard, and Higg Index Materials Seal.

“People want to shop more consciously, and at Amazon we know we can make that easier. We launched the Climate Pledge Friendly programme in 2020 as a way to help customers discover products that are more sustainable on Amazon, and today, we’re introducing Amazon Aware—a new line of everyday essentials, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly programme,” Amazon says.

All Amazon Aware products can be purchased via the Climate Pledge Friendly storefront on Amazon.com or on Amazon Aware.

“We are committed to creating programmes that contribute toward a more sustainable future,” says Matt Taddy, vice president Amazon Private Brands.

He adds the launch marks another step that continues the company’s commitment to test, learn, and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to customers.

Amazon launched Amazon Style in January as part of its efforts to to dominate the fashion retail industry. 

