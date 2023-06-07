The two entities are actively exploring the establishment and operation of a commercial-scale manufacturing facility, formalised by a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Credit: Ambercycle

Ambercycle and Shinkong Synthetics are collaborating to “revolutionise” the apparel supply chain by reducing emissions, decreasing reliance on virgin resources, and diverting end-of-life textiles away from landfills.

The joint effort began in 2021 when the two companies worked together to develop and manufacture premium performance yarns containing cycora material.

Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle, underscored the alignment between the two companies, adding: “Ambercycle’s focus on novel circular product creation aligns perfectly with Shinkong’s desire to enhance their sustainable offerings by adopting cycora regenerated polyester. We are moving quickly to scale our production capabilities, and thus make circular materials available and accessible as soon as possible.”

With Shinkong Synthetics’ manufacturing capabilities and Ambercycle’s expertise in molecular regeneration technology, the partnership is primed to rapidly scale the production of regenerated filament yarn. The two entities are actively exploring the establishment and operation of a commercial-scale manufacturing facility, formalised by a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“Ambercycle’s product quality is one of the best-regenerated polyesters made from landfill-destined textile waste available in the market or in the development phase worldwide,” said Sam Hu, division general manager at Shinkong Synthetics. “We are able to make performance speciality yarn products with cycora that are not able to be made with other materials. Both Ambercycle and Shinkong Synthetics share a long-term orientation and unwavering commitment to achieving true circularity in apparel.”

According to Ambercycle, currently, less than 1% of all end-of-life textiles undergo closed-loop recycling. By substituting virgin inputs with textile-to-textile regenerated materials, the apparel industry can take a significant step towards decarbonising its supply chain.

AmberCycle anticipates the commercial-scale production resulting from this partnership will enable brands and manufacturers to seamlessly integrate and commercialise circular materials within their existing supply chains.

Cycora is a materials science company developed by Ambercycle and last year it partnered with Pertex to produce performance woven fabrics designed to be compatible with Ambercycle end-of-life solutions to “have minimal impact when being regenerated back into Cycora to start the cycle again”.