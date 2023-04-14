This unique opportunity extends the product lifecycle and also offers the AE community more styles to discover, curated by a brand they know and love. Credit: [thredUP]

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and thredUP team up to launch “RE/AE”, a digital resale shop of secondhand and exclusive vintage AE clothing. Powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS), RE/AE aims to deliver a customisable and scalable resale experience to AE’s customers.

RE/AE’s launch responds to the increasing demand for secondhand apparel among Gen Z. As Jennifer Foyle, president and chief creative officer of AE and Aerie, stated: “RE/AE demonstrates AEO’s commitment to implementing ways to build a better world. This unique opportunity extends the product lifecycle and also offers the AE community more styles to discover, curated by a brand they know and love.”

The partnership with thredUP also enables AE to meet sustainability goals and contribute to eliminating the throwaway fashion culture. As James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP, pointed out: “We’re proud to support American Eagle through RaaS as the company innovates to serve its customers and meet sustainability goals.”

American Eagle’s commitment to environmental sustainability and meeting customer needs through digital innovation is reflected in RE/AE’s accessible, digital-first, and circular shopping experience.

RE/AE offers a range of unique AE clothing styles from as early as the 80s, showcasing the brand’s long-lasting quality. The collection includes a variety of clothing items such as jeans, dresses, miniskirts, jackets, accessories, and more.

In addition, American Eagle has partnered with Snapchat for a shoppable AR Lens featuring select styles from the inaugural 200-piece RE/AE collection. The Lens allows users to view the collection arranged as a vintage store, click on select products for details, and seamlessly check out on the website.