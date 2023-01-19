facebook: White Mountain Footwear Co

American Exchange Group’s acquisition of White Mountain Footwear Co is aligned with its strategy for significant growth, it adds.

White Mountain is currently sold at key retailers including Macy’s, DSW, Kohl’s, Boscov’s, Amazon, Famous Footwear, and Shoe Carnival.

American Exchange Group acquired Aerosoles in January last year.

Together, the two companies will expand distribution channels and introduce White Mountain Footwear and its sister footwear brand Cliffs to a diverse range of categories and audiences.

“I have been truly impressed with White Mountain’s experienced executive leadership team and their long, dedicated, tenured staff that has supported the brand’s growth over many years. I look forward to seeing them bring that success, commitment and enthusiasm to Aerosoles,” said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we see tremendous growth opportunities for White Mountain to expand beyond ladies’ footwear into additional product categories as well as opportunities in manufacturing, wholesale and licensing,” said Steve Velasquez, chief strategy officer for American Exchange Group.

“White Mountain has a long tradition of providing our customers top quality and fashion footwear at great values. This acquisition will unlock a lot of value and we are looking forward to carrying on the forty-year tradition of the White Mountain brand under new ownership. Teaming up with American Exchange Group will allow us to grow and expand our business, add additional product categories and leverage synergies,” added Robert Geller, White Mountain’s chief revenue officer.