In addition to the ERP implementation, Anne Fontaine is actively working on other parallel projects such as the deployment of a new customer relationship management (CRM) system and the development of interfaces between Infor’s solution and other applications. Credit: Shutterstock

The move is part of a comprehensive initiative to modernise Anne Fontaine‘s information system, with a focus on implementing Order Management System (OMS) functionalities. By automating sales tracking, order management, inventory control, and order fulfilment, Anne Fontaine aims to deliver an omnichannel customer experience.

Ari Zlotkin, CEO of Anne Fontaine, explains the rationale behind the decision to implement Infor’s enterprise resource planning solution for the fashion industry stating: “Our brand has been gradually built up over time and, as our needs evolved, our system became increasingly obsolete. Today, manufacturing is at the heart of the issues facing brands, and we want to quickly gain in efficiency by equipping ourselves with a modern, scalable ERP solution.”

To identify the company’s requirements and select appropriate suppliers, Anne Fontaine partnered with Prodware, a digital transformation specialist. After careful evaluation, Infor’s solution was chosen at the end of 2022 due to its extensive functionality and ability to evolve in the multi-tenant cloud, providing greater modularity and interoperability, including integration with marketplaces.

Bruno Kientzel, managing director of Elcimaï Business Solutions, highlights the ambitious nature of the digital transformation project, he said: “The first batch integrating logistics flows for 16 subsidiaries in 13 countries, and the implementation of international finance for seven subsidiaries in four countries. Added to this is the integration of almost 50 boutiques, checkout management, five marketplaces, an ecommerce site, PLM (product lifecycle management), a warehouse management system in the US and the dematerialisation of supplier invoices.”

Philippe Maillet, Infor’s sales director for channels in France & Iberia commented: “Infor’s solution enables fashion brands to manage all their activities — accounting, production, purchasing, inventory and warehouse management — within a single, integrated solution and, de facto, to manage all their inter subsidiary flows, as well as localisation and compliance obligations at country level.”

In addition to the ERP implementation, Anne Fontaine is actively working on other parallel projects such as the deployment of a new customer relationship management (CRM) system and the development of interfaces between Infor’s solution and other applications. Notably, the interfaces will be established with C-Design PLM software, which provides a reliable interface for monitoring collection progress; the Magento ecommerce platform; Yourcegid Retail Y2 store management and omnichannel control software; and eventually, a digitised invoice solution.

Zlotkin concludes by expressing enthusiasm for the modern tools that the company will soon have at its disposal and said: “All these tools should enable us not only to improve performance and customer satisfaction but also to develop our market share by increasing our online sales, thanks to an accurate, real-time view of our stocks. The development of ecommerce is one of our main concerns, although all the points, such as CRM, PLM and tax compliance, should also contribute to the success of this project.”

The rollout of Infor CloudSuite Fashion is planned for late 2023 in France and the US, followed by a gradual implementation in other countries. The system will be hosted on the high-availability cloud environment provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Elcimaï Group will oversee the implementation.