April 27, 2022

Asda trials doorstep returns from retailers including Boohoo and Asos

Asda customers can now return parcels from more than 100 of the UK’s most popular retailers, including Asos, Boohoo and Gymshark at the same time as receiving their regular grocery delivery. 

By Fi Forrest

From this month, customers in 48 selected UK locations can hand back any unwanted items they may have to an Asda home shopping driver when accepting a grocery order – without the need to visit a store or returns location. 

As well as items bought from Asda’s George fashion range, the service will also cover retailers such as Asos, Boohoo and Gymshark. 

The trial will give shoppers greater flexibility when returning fashion items bought online, say Asda, and utilises Asda’s toyou parcel network, which enables customers to track their package from the doorstep all the way back to the original retailer. 

Simon Gregg, senior vice-president of E-Commerce at Asda, said: “We know that customers increasingly want to be able to access more services more conveniently to better fit in with their lifestyle. By partnering with toyou to efficiently use space available within our home shopping vans, we’re able to offer online grocery customers an additional service that makes it simple to return items purchased via George.com and hundreds of the nation’s favourite retailers.  

With many more of us now shopping for fashion items online, this trial gives customers added value when they shop with us.” 

To take advantage of the service customers need to follow the process with the relevant retailer and have an online grocery order scheduled with Asda. 

On the day of their delivery, they inform the driver when accepting their food shop, who will check that the items fit into a tote and give them a receipt. Customers will then be able to track their return as usual and avoid a separate trip to process their parcel. 

Starting this month, online groceries customers will be able to participate in the trial in selected areas which include Huddersfield, Shrewsbury and Bury St Edmunds. A full list of retailers eligible for the service via toyou can be found here

In January, former Fat Face CEO Liz Evans joined the company to lead its George business – the UK’s second-largest fashion retailer by volume. 

