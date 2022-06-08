Asos unveils second circular collection and teams on resale

The new circular design collection includes over 40 products that meet Asos’ circular design criteria and are all made from recycled, renewable, or innovative materials.

Meanwhile, Asos says its trial partnership with clothing resale service Thrift+ will help to extend the life of clothes. The move allows customers to sell pre-loved clothes to earn credit which they can spend on Thrift+, donate to charity, or redeem as Asos vouchers, marking a further step towards Asos’ 2030 Fashion with Integrity strategy and its key pillars, including the goal to Be More Circular.

Each of the styles in the circular design collection meets Asos’ circular design criteria, which is based on the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s vision for a circular fashion economy. As part of this, all products in the collection are made from recycled, renewable, or innovative materials.

Additionally, all denim meets Asos’ commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project – a set of guidelines that provide an ambitious industry standard for circular denim. Some of the products were designed using digital 3D technology which reduces the need to manufacture samples in the design process.

Vanessa Spence, commercial design and visual director at Asos, says to have a successful commercial future, the fashion industry needs to be both sustainable and circular.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been working with our partners and experts to discover how we can be more circular – one of our new 2030 Fashion with Integrity goals. The launch of our second circular design collection, which uses innovative new materials and takes our circular design criteria one step further, is a great moment for us as we continue to develop our expertise in this area.

“Of course, design is just one piece of the circular puzzle – and to be truly circular, products must pass through circular systems as well as meet our circular design criteria. While resale is just one such system, we’re proud to be launching a new trial in collaboration with Thrift+ today, to extend the life of products by enabling them to easily and conveniently be resold.”

The collection builds on Asos’ previous circular design collection in September 2020. While the 2020 collection involved a small number of teams that had progressed through Asos’ circular design education programme, every commercial team across Asos was involved in the creation of the products in the collection launching today, reflecting the wider rollout of circular design education across the retailer’s teams.

It follows the publication in November 2021 of the Asos Circular Design Handbook, a 112-page interactive resource created together with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at London College of Fashion to help Asos teams and external designers, students, and fashion brands design and create fashion products that support the circular economy.