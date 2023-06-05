With the acquisition of Hunter and the establishment of partnerships with Batra Group and Marc Fisher Footwear, Authentic solidifies its position as a leading player in brand development, marketing, and entertainment. Credit: Shutterstock

Global brand development and marketing platform Authentic has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Hunter‘s intellectual property.

Last month (16 May), Authentic was reported to become the preferred bidder in the acquisition race of the royal warrant-holding footwear brand.

Hunter, which is widely recognised for its Original Wellington boot is over 160 years old but has transformed from a rubber boot manufacturer into a lifestyle brand offering a wide range of footwear, outerwear, bags, and accessories.

“We are excited to finalise the acquisition of Hunter, an original footwear and outerwear pioneer,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of Authentic.

“At the intersection of fashion and outdoor, Hunter introduces another elevated global brand to Authentic’s diverse Lifestyle portfolio.”

Salter added Authentic is pleased to expand its relationships with two long-standing Authentic partners, Batra Group and Marc Fisher, each of whom has a proven track record of unparalleled expertise in product development across a range of categories and an established network of prominent retailers.

He said: “We will look forward to working with them and our greater partner network to continue growing the Hunter brand.”

The Batra Group (Batra), a highly diversified global organisation headquartered in the UK, has been chosen as Authentic’s core licensee for the UK and continental Europe. With expertise in product development, design, sourcing, and distribution, Batra will be responsible for designing and developing Hunter footwear, apparel, and accessories. Additionally, Batra will oversee the operation of Hunter’s branded retail stores, wholesale distribution, and e-commerce in the specified territories.

Authentic has also signed an agreement with Marc Fisher Footwear, a full-service fashion footwear company based in the US. Marc Fisher will serve as Hunter’s core footwear partner in the US, assuming responsibility for the region’s footwear design, wholesale operations, and e-commerce activities.

The addition of Hunter to the Authentic portfolio underscores the company’s commitment to diversifying its brand offerings by incorporating non-US-based brands.

Authentic plans to leverage its global network of category experts and operating partners to speed-up Hunter’s worldwide expansion.

The company says its growth will encompass key markets across the US and Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as significant markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the coming months, Authentic says it expects to announce more brand partnerships as it continues to execute its expansion strategy.