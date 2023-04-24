Authentic Brands Group has acquired Vince Holdings IP in a $76.5m deal. [Image credit: Shutterstock]

Vince Holdings says it will use the proceeds from the new partnership with Authentic Brands Group to strengthen its overall liquidity position and increase its working capital.

Jack Schwefel, CEO of Vince said: “We are pleased to enter into this transformative partnership with Authentic which will provide us with the necessary capital to strengthen our balance sheet allowing for opportunities to enhance our focus on driving margin expansion and focusing on our strategic growth initiatives including leveraging our enhanced e-commerce capabilities and CDP platform, expanding our international presence, growing our men’s business and selectively opening new retail doors in the US. Through this strategic partnership, we will also benefit from leveraging Authentic’s expertise and Lifestyle and Entertainment platforms, which provide opportunities to grow the Vince brand into adjacent categories and territories.”