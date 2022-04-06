Avery Dennison launches product branding ecosystem for apparel

Avery Dennison says its new Embelex offering provides a range of apparel embellishment products and services to fashion, footwear and apparel brands, sporting organisations, and teams.

The firm adds the launch of Embelex positions it as a leader in the supply of digitally enabled physical embellishments, as well as the software and manufacturing capability to provide everything a brand or organisation needs to celebrate its name, personalise products in its ranges and create digital experiences to connect with consumers through on-garment branding.

In the past three years, the size of Avery Dennison’s on-product branding business has doubled due to the demand for its services. New sites have opened, for woven press and heat transfer services, and the company recently acquired Rietveld (RTVPRINT) which specialises in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers, and decorative sublimations, along with embellishment application and the provision of an end-to-end service to the team sportswear market.

Speed of product delivery and innovations in embellished garments are priorities for Embelex. For instance, digitally-enabled branding elements – such as ‘smart heat transfers,’ allow consumers to scan a label or transfer, using a phone, to access product information that enriches the end-user experience, Avery Dennison notes.

“Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer. Brands and organisations want to customise products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery, and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials. Embelex exceeds these expectations,” says Steve Mason, vice president, and general manager, EMEA and Americas, and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS. “Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS, adds: “Our on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports, including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Embelex reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high fashion brands to high street retailers where leading designers, brands, and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”

Avery Dennison acquired TexTrace AG, a technology developer that specialises in custom-made woven and knitted RFID products which can be sewn onto or inserted into garments, in February.