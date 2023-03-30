Materials science company Avery Dennison says that as customers and legislators demand more credible information about product impacts, the company is seeking more accurate ways to measure improvements within its processing and sourcing decisions. The Carbon Trust footprinting tool, it adds, includes the use of verified primary data from Avery Dennison’s operations to more accurately measure the impact of current and future label products.

“As a company, we’ve monitored and assessed the sustainability of our products for the past ten years, and this is another important step forward in our goal of providing the most accurate information to our customers,” says Claudia Mariconda, global director sustainability, Materials Group. “By implementing the Carbon Trust footprinting tool, we facilitate further transparency and offer customers a more trustworthy assessment of our label products’ impacts.”

The Carbon Trust footprinting tool is intended to provide information on the greenhouse gas and water footprint of an expanding array of Avery Dennison’s label and packaging materials products globally including selected faces, liners, and adhesives. The footprint reports are in line with the reporting and verification methodology of GHG Protocol Product Standard, PAS2050 and ISO-14067.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. It has been pioneering decarbonisation for more than 20 years for businesses, governments, and organisations around the world. Drawing on a network of over 300 experts internationally, the Carbon Trust guides organisations through their journey to Net Zero.

Separately, Avery Dennison has also released spring 2023 updates to its atma.io connected product cloud, which is being used to transform supply chains through item-level traceability, circular business models, decarbonisation, and sustainability.

The update incorporates new artificial intelligence (AI) updates including the integration of ChatGPT. As the first of many applications of generative AI on atma.io, this will enable better collaboration and more efficient communication amongst partners within the supply chain.

While this is the first release of generative AI driven capabilities, the atma.io team is working on a number of additional capabilities, such as natural language queries on the large datasets atma.io manages, as well as content creation for consumer facing experiences, and intelligent, personalised notifications. These additions will be rolled out gradually over the course of the year to enable atma.io customers to benefit first-hand from the continuous advancements in generative AI.