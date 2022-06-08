Baby rental Bundlee steps into shoe market with Vivobarefoot

Baby and toddlers’ clothing rental service Bundlee now has a kids footwear rental option exclusively with the natural B-corp brand, Vivobarefoot, in a bid to provide parents with a sustainable solution to their toddlers outgrowing six shoe sizes in one year.

Bundlee claims the average young child needs new shoes every four months, and points out this is a rapid and costly replacement cycle with most items ending up in landfill at end-of-life.

The company’s founder Eve Kekeh explains: “Shoes are often the most expensive and rapidly outgrown product you can buy for a toddler, which is why I always wanted to introduce shoes to our rental platform.”

She continues: “Bundlee’s community is growing exponentially, so it felt like a great time to launch this new category, and with Vivobarefoot’s commitment to circularity and care for children’s feet, it felt like the perfect partner.”

Vivobarefoot’s head of kids, Bayarma Clark is pleased with the new partnership and adds: “Our footwear is designed to let the foot do its natural thing, allowing children to connect to the world around them through their feet. Our partnership with Bundlee is another step in our journey to ensure that our products have a positive impact on people, while having a minimal impact on the planet.

Bundlee’s UK-based rental service is said to provide a simple, cost-effective and circular solution that can help increase the longevity of shoes and clothing while reducing the amount sent to overflowing landfills.

The company believes that with customers embracing the fashion rental movement, it’s only a matter of time before renting children’s clothes and shoes becomes the norm. Plus, it points out that any shoes no longer suitable for rental on Bundlee, will be returned to London-based Vivobarefoot’s resale platform, ReVivo to be repaired and resold.

Vivobarefoot’s ReVivo programme was first announced in 2020 as a way of expanding its circular economy model. The brand works with The Boot Repair Company to repair, refurbish and resell returned shoes, with any materials not used in the repair process recycled.

Bundlee’s kids rental service also includes sustainable clothing brands such as Patagonia, MORI, Little Riley Studio and Mini Rodini, as well as Bundlee Originals, which are simple styles made from Oeko-Tex cotton, and available at a more accessible price to designer brands.

Its rental subscription starts at GBP39 per month for 15 pieces and Bundlee believes its customers can reduce their CO2 emissions by 86% and save 96% of the water compared to buying clothes.