Bangladesh annual denim event hailed most successful to date

The Bangladesh Denim Expo (BDE) has established itself as a highly anticipated event on the calendar of international denim, allowing new business partnerships to be formed and informing the local and worldwide denim community about the country’s diverse sustainable denim production options.

The annual event returned to the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) this year after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic, taking place alongside the Sustainable Apparel Forum.

“It was the most successful expo to date because it took place after a two-year break because of the Covid 19 pandemic,” Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, said.

The exhibition serves to develop a networking structure among denim buyers, customers, and producers, which exacerbates future business expansion.

Related

Exhibitors showcased their latest denim fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment, and accessories at the expo.

Mohiuddin Rubel, managing director of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) said, “When we first established the exhibition in 2014, getting someone to come to the expo through the registration procedure was a major hurdle. People are now excited to visit and attend the expo.

“The goal of this expo is not to acquire and sell products; instead, we want to develop the industry and acquaint people to new innovation and technology.”

The theme of this year’s show was “Beyond Business,” a topic that highlighted the next steps for industry leaders in achieving success while providing long-term solutions.

The two-day mega exposition featured global brands and merchants, as well as Bangladeshi manufacturers, showcasing the latest denim trends. It featured eight exhibitor-led lecture sessions and two-panel discussions, all of which reflected the expo’s overall sustainability focus.

It intended to foster debate and interaction among exhibitors and visitors through a series of product exhibits, seminar sessions, and panel discussions.

Sector experts spoke about how the denim industry may improve, not just from an economic standpoint, but also in terms of the social and environmental implications of their operations, as well as the objectives that entrepreneurs should pursue.