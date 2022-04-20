View all newsletters
April 20, 2022

Bangladesh Denim Expo to return next month

The Bangladesh Denim Expo will return to Dhaka next month after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Beth Wright

Bangladesh Denim Expo

The Bangladesh Denim Expo will once again open its doors at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on 10-11 May, with organisers highlighting a sustainability focus and a central theme of ‘Beyond Business.’

The twelfth edition of the show will addresses the new opportunities for successful and sustainable business, in a world that now demands industry leaders to go “Beyond Business,” organisers say.

79 exhibitors are set to attend the Bangladesh Denim Expo, consisting of both local and international participants, and will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories.

The event will feature eight seminar sessions conducted by exhibitors and two panel discussions, reflecting the overriding sustainability theme.

Organisers say industry experts will gather to discuss how the denim industry can improve, not only from a business perspective, but also considering social and environmental impacts and goals.

Show organiser, Mostafiz Uddin, who also serves as managing director of Bangladesh-based jeans manufacturer Denim Expert Limited, says: “The world is a slightly different place since the last edition of this show, which took place two years ago. Denim supply chains have experienced major turbulence and disruption and have been forced to innovate and adapt in order to survive and remain relevant.

“The pandemic has forced suppliers to double-down on sustainability issues. That is what global consumers are demanding in the post-pandemic world, and this message is being passed down supply chains through fashion brands and retailers.

“Our show will act as a lightning rod on these issues, bringing together some of the most progressive, forward thinking denim manufacturers in the world to showcase new thinking and the latest technical innovations which are driving our industry forward.”

Click here for more information, and here to register.

Topics in this article:
