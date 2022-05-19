Bangladesh to boast garment making expertise at 37th IAF World Convention

The 37th IAF World Convention will be hosted in collaboration with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The IAF convention will be a three-day-long event where on the first day, a board meeting of all the IAF board of directors will be held. A day-long conference, to be participated by local and international speakers, will also be a part of the convention.

The speakers, including brands, retailers, suppliers, industry leaders, and academics, will shed light on the current and future business trends, challenges, and possible solutions, with an aim to make industry-wide efforts to create a better fashion industry for all.

The annual World Fashion Convention will bring together the IAF membership, including apparel industry associations representing 40 countries, leading brands and other stakeholders.

The convention will provide an opportunity for delegates and participants to network, learn and gain insights into the future direction of the industry.

Running concurrently will be the ‘Made in Bangladesh Week’ which will be held concurrently in Dhaka on 12-18 November and aims to promote the apparel industry of Bangladesh, locally and globally, with a focus on workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers’ wellbeing. BGMEA will organise the event in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE).

The potential of Bangladesh’s RMG industry, its strengths, capabilities and future priorities to remain a preferred and competitive choice for global buyers will be highlighted among global stakeholders and audience.

The week-long event will also mark the global launch of the BGMEA Inovation Centre.

BGMEA president, Faruque Hassan, says: “As we have achieved a certain level of growth and momentum, it is now time for us to leapfrog to the next level of growth. Our progress and prospects have made us one of the most sustainable sourcing partners in the west and we have to work harder for safeguarding it.

“The 37th IAF World Fashion Convention will play an important role in initiating a greater collaboration with key actors in the supply chain including buyers and suppliers and global stakeholders to ensure more sustainable manufacturing and sourcing. The ‘Made in Bangladesh Week’ will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the impressive strides of Bangladesh’s RMG industry along with its continuous strive to pursue excellence in business capabilities to strengthen its standing as a safe, sustainable and competitive industry in the world.”

IAF secretary-general, Matthijs Crietee, adds: “Perhaps more than ever before garment manufacturers play a pivotal role in the industry transformation we all need. So on the international stage presented by the 37th IAF World Fashion Convention, the Bangladeshi apparel industry will show itself as a source of solutions to the industry’s current major challenges.”

At the end of last year, Han Bekke handed over the International Apparel Federation (IAF) presidency to Cem Altan during the 36th World Fashion Convention in Antwerp, Belgium.