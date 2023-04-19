The international fashion company is continuously exploring ways to improve its environmental impact. Credit: [Bestseller]

Fashion company Bestseller has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by using low-emission biofuel for ocean transport, according to recent results.

Two years ago Bestseller announced a partnership with Maersk Eco Delivery, a low-emission product currently using biofuel from second-generation feedstock, and started using it as a solution to transport its products via sea. Compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based ocean transport, the move helped Bestseller avoid 37,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions since 2021, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 8,000 cars.

Ocean transport makes up over 80% of Bestseller’s transport solutions. Maersk Eco Delivery, including global transport from major ports in China and Bangladesh, covers the vast majority of all its sea freight.

Without this partnership, Bestseller’s total logistics emissions in 2021-22 would have been over 20% higher, says Bestseller’s logistics director, Allan Kyhe Kjærgaard, adding the company was proud of the “real difference” its investment had made, and that the next step was to become fully carbon neutral in its logistics operation.

The partnership with Maersk is among various initiatives Bestseller has taken to reduce the CO2 impact of its value chain, with logistics currently accounting for 3% of the company’s total CO2 emissions. Going forward, the company plans to make greater efforts to reduce its indirect emissions from the production of raw materials and manufacturing.

Stig Kirkegaard, area head of key customers in Scandinavia at A.P Moller – Maersk added: “We are proud to see one of the world’s top fashion and lifestyle groups progress towards their ambitious sustainability goals by investing in Maersk Eco Delivery. The solution is a mass balancing concept that takes advantage of emission reductions without compromising flexibility or efficiency in the supply chain design.”